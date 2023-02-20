Fantasy Island season 2 episode 8 return date at Fox

Following what you see tonight on Fox, why wouldn’t you want to get a Fantasy Island season 2 episode 8 return date? There is so much stuff around the corner!

So where do we start things off in this piece? We suppose that the first order of business is being the bearer of bad news and noting that, for now, you will be waiting a little while to see what is next. Due to next week being the Alert season 1 finale event, we will see this show on hold until Monday, March 6. From there, we can tell you that the timeslot is shifting back an hour to 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. What’s the reason for that? Well, Fantasy Island is getting a new timeslot companion in 9-1-1 and honestly, this could be one of the best things for this show. It is the most solid companion that it has had ever since its original debut, and it may be the thing that helps its ratings to a certain extent.

Story-wise, there isn’t all that much out there right now when it comes to details on what the future holds, but how much more do you really need to know, all things considered? It feels like a foregone conclusion that there will be some sort of escapist story featuring some fascinating guest stars, and at least a good chunk of it will be resolved over the course of an hour. This is one of those shows that has a very particular formula, and we don’t foresee there being a real interest in deviating all that far away from it coming up.

For those of you who are wondering about the long-term future at the moment, here is what we can say: Nothing about a season 3 has been confirmed. As a matter of fact, we could be waiting for a while to get some further news on that.

