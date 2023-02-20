The Resident season 7 renewal: When will we learn?

We don’t think it comes as much of a surprise that The Resident season 7 is something that is very much in demand among viewers. Why wouldn’t it be? This is a show that has withstood dramatic exits and yet, still has found a way to tell some compelling stories.

Not only that, but we do think that there is certainly a great deal of value in Matt Czuchry and the rest of the cast coming back for more. Just think for a moment about the dedicated global audience, the familiar faces, and also the chance for Fox to have a solid utility player in the lineup. We understand the reasons for concern, whether it be the lower ratings the past couple of seasons or the fact that season 6 only had thirteen episodes. In general, we also do think that the network is trying to move towards an era where they have full ownership of some of their shows, which they certainly do not have here.

Behind the scenes right now, we like to think that there are some talks and negotiations going on. After all, consider this: If season 6 was meant to be the final one, we tend to think that we would’ve heard already about a cancellation. Fox has, after all, showed already that they have zero issue ending a show quickly if they do not like its performance.

With all of this in mind, don’t be shocked if we are left waiting in the wings until early May to figure out what’s going to happen here. Fox may take their time to see how the rest of their new shows fare before figuring this out. After all, there is no real incentive for them to rush anything along, given the earliest that they would premiere new episodes is the fall at the earliest.

Related – Check out more news on The Resident, including other renewal hopes

What do you most want to see when it comes to a potential The Resident season 7 down the road at Fox?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







