Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? Season 1 episode 13 talk

Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it would come as much of a shock that there is a lot to be excited for with this show!

With that being said, we do have some bad news to report here first and foremost: There is not going to be a new installment tonight. Originally, the plan was for us to see the time-travel drama back in a matter of hours, but the plan has since changed. Instead, the network is airing a Magnum PI repeat at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and you are going to be seeing season 1 episode 13 arrive on Monday, February 27. This is an installment titled “Family Style,” and you can see the synopsis below as to what lies ahead:

02/27/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Ben leaps into an Indian family to try and prevent their beloved family restaurant from burning down, he finds an emotional connection with their matriarch through memories of his own. Magic and Jenn share a surprising revelation with Ian. TV-PG

So should you be worried at all about this change of plans for Quantum Leap moving forward? We understand if anyone out there is, but we still do not think that there is anything major to worry about here. Just remember that at the end of the day, the show has already been renewed for a season 2, and what NBC is trying to do tonight is work to ensure another one of their shows gets off to as good of a start as possible. Just remember here that even though Magnum PI has been on the air in the past, the network is more or less treating it like a brand-new property. As a result of that, they are going to do more or less everything in their power to ensure that it is a success.

