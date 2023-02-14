Quantum Leap season 1: Brandon Routh to play Addison’s father

From the very beginning NBC’s Quantum Leap has done a great job playing around with time, and they are getting set to do so all over again. After all, take a look at some of the latest casting news here!

According to a new report coming in from IGN, you are going to see former Superman Returns and Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh appear in the upcoming February 27 episode, where he will be appearing in the past as none other than Addison’s father. Here is what he had to say in a statement:

“Growing up watching Quantum Leap, it was an honor to portray such a pivotal character in Addison’s life! Ray [Lee] and Caitlin [Bassett] are a fantastic duo and I loved being a part of the QL team. As an Iowan, it was also exciting to film on the USS Iowa!”

Of course, it’s always a personal thrill to see as much of Routh as humanly possible on TV, given that he often plays characters that are fascinating on so many levels. His take on Ray Palmer was lighthearted, fun, and also inspirational to a lot of people. Plus, we’ve seen him play a villain when he needs to — just take a look at what he did as Daniel Shaw on Chuck. While this feels like a one-episode gig on Quantum Leap, you never know what could happen in the future! So much of it could depend heavily on what the writers choose to do with the story in the years to come. After all, we do know already that the revival-of-sorts is coming back for a season 2.

In the present-day, we know that Ben is still working to reunite with Addison — it remains to be seen if that will happen, or if we’ll fully understand why he left in the first place.

Related – Get more news right now on the next Quantum Leap episode

What do you think about Brandon Routh making an appearance on Quantum Leap season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







