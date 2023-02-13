Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? Season 1 episode 13 news

Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? If you are eager to get an answer to that question, rest assured that we 100% have you covered!

Unfortunately, we can’t say that this is news that is going to make everyone out there super-excited. After getting a powerful episode last week, the revival-of-sorts is going to be on hiatus. That makes sense given that the episode of America’s Got Talent before it is more or less a recap and clearly, the network did not want to jeopardize the new show’s ratings in the event that the lead-in does not perform altogether well.

So while you wait for the series to return, do you want to learn a little more about what lies ahead? Well, you saw a small tease for it at the end of this past episode, and the Quantum Leap season 1 episode 13 synopsis below gives you more reasons to be excited:

02/20/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Ben leaps into an Indian family to try and prevent their beloved family restaurant from burning down, he finds an emotional connection with their matriarch through memories of his own. Magic and Jenn share a surprising revelation with Ian. TV-PG

No matter what happens in the story itself, this could be a pretty emotional and also fun hour of TV. The restaurant angle already reminds us of another show in The Bear, and of course we tend to think that we could get an answer or two of the larger story along the way. After all, why wouldn’t we want a few extra teases when it comes to that? We recognize that this show already has a season 2 renewal, but we don’t think there are reasons to slow-play every single part of the show’s central question: Why did Ben choose to do what he did?

