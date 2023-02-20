Station 19 season 6 spoilers: Episode 7 news and more!

We know that we’ve been waiting for a long time to see Station 19 season 6 episode 7 arrive on ABC, but it’s here in just a few days! There is so much big stuff ahead for the cast and crew, and it starts of course with a really big question: Is Maya Bishop going to be okay? The character is at the center of a life-or-death crisis and while we are optimistic that she will be okay, there are some major bumps in the road moving forward.

Based on the details that we’ve got below for the next THREE episodes over on the network, it does at least seem like Maya is going to make it through episode 7 still breathing. Of course, that doesn’t mean that she is necessarily out of the woods. Just go ahead and check out the attached synopses…

Season 6 episode 7, “We Build Then We Break” – After a terrifying lightning strike, the Station 19 crew works overtime to extinguish the fire at Meredith Grey’s home. Meanwhile, Maya is rushed to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital due to a medical emergency.

Season 6 episode 8, “I Know a Place” – Dixon threatens Natasha in the aftermath of his poor judgement. Meanwhile, Jack is met with disappointment on his first day back. Dana visits Maya, and the team responds to a fire in Theo’s old neighborhood.

Season 6 episode 9, “Come As You Are” – Theo realizes there is an uptick of fires in his old neighborhood and finds himself returning. At the clinic, Sullivan greets a patient with a large chest burn. Carina treats a pregnant patient who presents her with an offer.

By the end of these episodes, the biggest thing we’re hoping to see here is simply a wide array of surprises from start to finish, and also chances to get to know these characters better. It’s great to see Jack back at work, for example, but we don’t think it will be easy for him to be back in the swing of things.

