All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 13 return date hopes

Following tonight’s new episode, are you looking to get some more insight on an All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 13 return date? If so, let’s just say that we are 100% happy to help!

So where do we start things off in this piece? Let’s just go ahead and address first when the show could be coming back for more. There is no new episode of the spin-off next week and truthfully, it does appear as though we will be waiting for a while. As is the case for the flagship show, episode 13 may not be arriving until we get around to Monday, March 13 at the very earliest.

Why the long wait? Well, The CW only has so many installments of All American: Homecoming, so what they are trying to do here is stretch the story out for as long as they realistically can until the end of the season. We know that this means some long waits here and there, but know that there is some more good stuff coming.

So while we are in the midst of this upcoming hiatus, there is a little bit of advice that we would hand down. If you love this show, for example, be sure to keep watching live and spread the word! There is still no guarantee that we’re going to get a season 3, even if All American proper already has a renewal. Since the aforementioned network has new ownership now, almost everything is in flux across the board. It may not be something we like to think about, but it is ultimately a reality we have to acknowledge.

Hopefully, we’ll at least get some more news here about episode 13 within the next week. There could be some time to dive deeper here after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

