Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 2/19?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know you’ve been waiting for more of this show for a rather long time. The last new episode aired all the way back in November, so there has been a real desire to get more installments and main segments sooner rather than later.

Now, let’s go ahead and share some of the good news, shall we? You ARE going to have a chance to dive further into the world of this late-night comedy tonight! The premiere is currently slated to air around 11:00 p.m. Eastern, and we tend to think that it could benefit from the obvious success of another big-time hit in The Last of Us.

As for what Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is poised to cover in the premiere, this is where things do start to become a little bit more of a mystery. Our feeling, at least for now, is that we really could be starting with a piece on balloons and other objects flying into US territory in light of some current events; or, there could be a discussion about what is going on in Ohio. These could quality as some of the current events that are talked about at the start of the show and from there, we could see more of a proper transition into something long-researched and plotted out in the main piece.

At the end of the day, we’re well-aware of the fact that Oliver’s show has an established rhythm. We’re pretty confident that it’s not going to do a whole lot to stray from this over the course of the next several weeks and months, even if a new season always does carry with it, in theory, the potential for change.

Remember that since tonight is the start of a new season, we do tend to think more episodes are coming over the next few weeks!

