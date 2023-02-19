East New York season 1 episode 13 spoilers: Is Bentley okay?

Are you ready to check out East New York season 1 episode 13 over on CBS? Let’s just say there is a ton to prepare for!

First and foremost, we should note that Bentley is going to have a big storyline here. This is a guy who has already been through a lot and yet, the pain and trauma is still very much there for him. This is a pretty important story just from a mental-health standpoint. It’s also not something you tend to see a lot on cop dramas, where the focus tends to be more on cases that are taking place in the present. There are not many opportunities to really sit back and look at the past.

To learn a little bit more about what’s coming here, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full East New York season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

“We Didn’t Start the Fire” – When the 7-4 investigates a fatal fire at a hair salon, Killian and Morales turn to Dr. Ken Corley (Brian Stokes Mitchell), a medical examiner with ties to Regina’s past, and fire marshal Nicky Greenville (Lea DeLaria) for crucial insight. Also, Haywood announces a new policy without discussing it with Suarez, and Quinlan worries about Bentley’s worsening nightmares, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Feb. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

There is one other really exciting thing worth noting here, and that is the fact that Longmire and Prodigal Son alum Lou Diamond Phillips is directing this episode behind the scenes. He’s certainly someone familiar to this genre, as he had a notable arc in the past over on Blue Bloods, where he played the one-time adversary of Danny Reagan in Luis Delgado. We’ll see what he brings to the table here, but also where this story ends up going from start to finish.

