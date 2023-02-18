Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why the quick turnaround?

If you weren’t aware already, the past week has been a pretty fantastic one when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3. We know when it’s back!

While we’d been saying for months that a March start to the Jason Sudeikis show made sense, we didn’t think we’d learn about the show’s March 15 return roughly a month before it comes back. This is a really short turnaround from premiere-date announcement to the actual start of the show; that’s especially the case within the world of streaming, which tends to give people two months to prepare for whatever is next.

So what is going on here? We do think a lot of streaming services would be hesitant to only give themselves a 30-day window to promote a show, but we don’t think Apple TV+ is altogether worried. Why? Well, the simplest answer is that they don’t have much of a reason to be!

Let’s start off by reminding you of this: Ted Lasso is one of the most-popular shows in all of television, and it has a fan base that is very online and very aware of return dates and the like. They don’t have to promote this show for a long period of time to get people excited.

Also, we tend to think there’s going to be a lot of Ted Lasso season 3 press crammed into the next couple of weeks that will get people excited. As for what we’re talking about in particular here, think along the lines of a trailer, some cast interviews, and some other teases. We do believe that Apple TV+ is going to go hard, but they also have critical acclaim on their side … or at least they have so far. They are probably very well aware that the show is going to do a good bit of promotion for itself.

So now, we can just sit back and wonder how the story is going to go from here. While season 3 hasn’t been announced as the final season, we are prepared for that possibility.

