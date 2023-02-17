Ted Lasso season 3 schedule: What to expect at Apple TV+

Now that we know that Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+, why not take a look at the schedule as a whole?

The streaming service has made it official that on Wednesday, March 15, the Jason Sudeikis series will be back. This likely comes as somewhat of a surprise for one simple reason: This is not a streaming service known for releasing episodes on this particular day of the week. It’s a little bit of a change, and it is also one that is going to last for the remainder of the season.

As we look towards the future here, go ahead and take note that there are new installments planned once a week. There isn’t going to be some two-episode premiere or anything else, and the finale is currently set for Wednesday, May 31. We don’t think it is any coincidence that this is the final day before the June 1 Emmy cut-off. This show has a chance to really take command of the comedy category for one final year, but honestly, we don’t really care about that so much. Getting the consistent approval of critics is not always an easy thing to do, especially since a lot of them can often move towards the series that is newer and has that metaphorical fresh coat of paint.

What we want throughout season 3 is for Ted Lasso to continue to honor its roots as an optimistic, funny story about a man trying to find himself and make the world a little bit brighter. There’s no guarantee of a happy ending, but this is a show designed to make people feel good. We do think that in one way or another, the story is going to hold true to that … while also seeing how dark things are going to get around Nate.

Fingers crossed, there will be an official trailer out there over the next couple of weeks!

Related – Be sure to get the first teaser for season 3, to go along with the aforementioned premiere date

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 moving forward?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







