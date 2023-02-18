AGT: All-Stars finale preview: Ana-Maria Mărgean’s new act

The first part of the AGT: All-Stars finale is going to air on NBC come Monday night — and with that comes the return of Ana-Maria Mărgean.

For those of you wanting a quick refresher on who she is, she is from the Romanian version of the show and does something that is incredibly difficult: Singing ventriloquism. There are only two other acts that we’ve ever seen do this, and they are Terry Fator and Darci Lynne. Both of them, of course, are former champions! She’s got a case to do really well here.

There’s no denying that the sneak peek for Monday’s episode (watch here) shows more of just how talented Ana-Maria is. She’s a really strong ventriloquist, but we also should remind you that she’s an excellent singer in her own right! She is able to do some things with her voice that would make plenty of people out there envious, and she’s got a pretty long career ahead of her. It’s also important to remember here that English is not even her first language, so she’s had to work even harder to get to this point.

Of course, we can’t predict that her take on “I Put a Spell on You” is going to be the sort of thing that gets her the grand prize. That is no slight on who she is as a performer and rather, just how stacked the lineup for the finale really is from top to bottom. How can you look at the field here and think that any one person has a huge advantage over everyone else? It’s also really hard to predict what the superfan voters are going to do, since there’s no real sense of their criteria or even who they are.

