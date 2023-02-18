The Last of Us season 1 episode 6: What we’re building towards

As so many of you know at this point, The Last of Us season 1 episode 6 is poised to premiere on HBO this weekend, and there is a lot to be prepare for!

At this point, it’s hard to just single out one specific thing and label it the most important or transformative. Obviously, we know that the top priority is going to be bringing Ellie to the Fireflies and finding a cure for the Cordyceps infection, but that’s almost certainly not going to happen now. If there was a solution so soon to the problem, there wouldn’t be a reason for much of the rest of the show!

What we’re probably building towards within this upcoming episode is at least more information, and it could be coming courtesy of an important source here in Tommy. Just remember that he may have some information that Joel and Ellie can use about what’s out west. Bill was meant to be a source, and now Tommy can inhabit that role in an even greater way. We know that he is alive, and we also know that he’ll be reuniting with Joel at some point.

In the long-term…

We certainly know already that there are only four episodes left, and we tend to think with that in mind that every single one of them is going to have their fair share of big moments. Go ahead and brace for that and in general, get ready to be emotional by some of what you see before we get to the end of the road here. We tend to think that some huge things will be saved for the finale … and then a few others could be reserved moving into season 2.

Is there anything you are especially excited to see as we prepare for The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 over on HBO?

