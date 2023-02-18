Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 promo: When to expect it

For everyone out there who was not aware, you are going to be seeing Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 on CBS in a couple of weeks. We wish we could make that return date get here faster, but we can’t!

At the moment, here is what we can say. The Tom Selleck police drama is currently slated to come back on Friday, March 3 — there is no official synopses out there yet for it and to make matters worse, there’s no promo, either. Do we think you probably have a sense already of what lies ahead? To a certain extent, sure. If you have watched Blue Bloods over the years, then you know the overall tone and style of each episode. This is not a network that is out to present some radical reinvention of its story. We’ve got a couple of long-term plots this season (with the most notable one being Erin) and that’s it.

Odds are, an official synopsis for the March 3 episode will be out there over the next week, and we also could learn more soon about episode 15, airing on March 10. As for a promo, let’s just say that this is a little bit of a mystery in general. Usually, Blue Bloods promos arrive a week prior to the next episode, right after a repeat. However, there is no repeat on the air for February 24, as CBS will instead be airing a rerun for Fire Country. They are clearly out to boost their first-year show however they can, and that could leave us in the dark about the Reagans a little bit longer.

Are we hopeful that this will be worth the wait? Sure, but at the same time, we do think this lack of promotion does serve as a further reminder of how nice it would be if CBS ever decided to share some more details further out. For whatever reason, they have been resistant to do that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

