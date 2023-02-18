Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Months from filming?

For everyone out there who does want to see Cobra Kai season 6 premiere on Netflix at some point really soon, it’s hard to blame you! We know that the final batch of episodes has already been ordered, just as we also can assume that the creative process is already underway on some level.

All of this is exciting, but none of it actually gets us closer to answering the big question on the minds of many: When will the series actually be back for more episodes? That’s something you could be waiting a while to learn a little bit more about. The same goes for the start of filming.

We do know already that the writing process for most shows tends to take months, and for a streaming show like this, much of the story tends to be together before production even begins. The reasoning behind this is fairly simple: You want to ensure that when the cameras start rolling, you have the freedom to shoot out of order if need be and accommodate some of the locations or whatever else you have set up. That’s why it is fairly easy to assume at this point that we are months away from production starting up.

When you also consider this, it is even easier to guess that early 2024 is the absolute earliest that we could return to the metaphorical dojo here. This will be a long hiatus, but every tease that we’ve heard so far about the upcoming episodes has been promising. Take, for starters, the idea that this could be one of the boldest, most epic chapters of the series that we’ve had a chance to see so far — isn’t there a lot to like about that idea alone?

Let’s just hope that no matter when filming starts, there is some sort of announcement.

When do you most want to see Cobra Kai season 6 arrive on Netflix down the road?

Do you have any specific hopes for the future? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

