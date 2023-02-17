Winning Time season 2 premiere date: Case for big reveal soon?

Is there a chance that we could be seeing a Winning Time season 2 premiere date announcement in the very near future? Well, there is a big case to be made for it now.

So what is that tied to? Let’s just say that it’s a certain thing known as the NBA All-Star Game that is happening this weekend. We know that Winning Time is more appealing to basketball fans than anyone else, and there is no stronger overall basketball-related venue until the playoffs a little bit later in the spring. If season 2 is coming to HBO within the next several months, it makes some sense to have a reveal in the relatively near future.

Also, remember this: The All-Star Game is being presented on TNT, which shares a parent company with HBO. Talk about synergy!

There are two reasons, even with all of this in mind, why a reveal may not happen at the end of the day. So where do we start? Well, it’s worth noting that the Los Angeles Lakers don’t seem to be the biggest fans of some events as presented in Winning Time, and the show has come under fire for its realism and/or lack thereof with certain events. Also, it may still be a little too far away from coming back. We don’t imagine season 2 coming until at least Succession season 4 is over, and that probably is not going to happen until June.

Story-wise, we do think the new season will tell some really entertaining stories. The Lakers have started to become the talk of the country after the end of season 1, so how do they handle all of the success and fame? As talented as these players and coaching staff may be, things could be on the verge of a collapse at just about every moment.

