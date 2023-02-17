The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Big Shot canceled at Disney+

Disney+ has made a big decision when it comes to the future of their scripted sports series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Big Shot — both of them are walking off to the sunset.

Let’s start first with The Mighty Ducks. According to a report from TVLine, the hockey show will not be back for a third season. Given the popularity of the franchise, we suppose there was at least a small chance it could come back for more. Yet, this show didn’t quite appeal to the nostalgic audience of the original films enough to stick around. The idea here was to take advantage of Disney’s massive library to bring on board a new generation of viewers, but not every idea is destined to work in the long-term.

Meanwhile, TVLine were also the first ones to report the end of Big Shot. This cancellation was a little more expected to us, largely because it faced an uphill battle to get a season 2 in the first place.

Don’t be shocked if more cancellations are coming soon at Disney+, as this streaming service, much like HBO Max before it, looks to evaluate hard-core its roster of programs in the wake of many cost-cutting measures. Streaming has not proven to be a super-lucrative model for a lot of companies so far, as content has been incredibly expensive and there is consumer resistance to paying more than the monthly fees already introduced. Many streamers have increased their prices as of late, but for some, that may not be enough to offset the difference. At least in this case, we’re not talking about shows being canceled before they had a chance to even debut — we’ve seen that elsewhere and suffice it to say, it’s been frustrating.

At this point, we just hope that the cast and crew for both shows have an opportunity to do some other great stuff elsewhere in the months ahead.

What do you think about The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Big Shot being canceled?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming down the road. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







