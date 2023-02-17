Blood & Treasure season 3 not happening at Paramount+

For those of you who were hoping to see a Blood & Treasure at Paramount+ at some point down the road, let’s just say we’ve got some bad news.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the adventure series starring Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas is not coming back for another batch of episodes. This comes on the heels of there being a significant hiatus between season 1 and season 2 brought on by the global health crisis, plus also a shift from CBS to the aforementioned streaming service.

It has been clear for a while that season 2 could end up being the final season, largely due to both the significant break and the fact that Barr has another gig now on Walker: Independence. It really just feels like this was one of those shows that fell victim to bad luck and timing due to everything that has gone on in the past few years, and it’s a shame given that there was a chance to do something totally different here that you didn’t have a chance to see much of elsewhere.

Our hoping, of course, is that moving forward, the end of this show won’t deter other providers from at least entertaining a similar idea. Who doesn’t want to see a show where you have characters who are traveling the world and taking part in a ton of high-intensity action sequences? There really isn’t a lot of this out there and we wonder if the upcoming Indiana Jones movie will create more of an interest in something similar coming to the small screen.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see … but this is absolutely something that we’re very-much curious to dig into over the next couple of years. We know know, for now, that we’ll miss what Blood & Treasure brought to the table.

Are you sad that there isn’t going to be a Blood & Treasure season 3 on Paramount+ down the road?

