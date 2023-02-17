The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 premiere date: Schedule plan

We know that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 is going to be arriving on Prime Video at some point in the relatively near future. After all, filming is already complete for the final batch of episodes, and there is another important thing to consider: If the streaming service wants the show to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, it needs to premiere before the start of June.

Also, go ahead and remember this: Carnival Row season 2 is only airing new episodes until mid-March, which means that there will be a hole in the schedule at some point after that. We don’t necessarily think that the Rachel Brosnahan series will be coming back next month, but April? That feels possible for the time being, and the same goes for May.

Another thing we’re somewhat curious about is how the remaining episodes are going to air. After all, we don’t think that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the sort of show that they are going to put every episode out there for at the same exact time — this isn’t Netflix! Prime Video could premiere the first two episodes at once and then after that, let’s just say that they’ve got some options. They could air two episodes a week, similar to what they are doing with Carnival Row, or they could shift things to a weekly model for the rest of the way.

What would we prefer personally? It may be polarizing, but we’d rather the show operate with a weekly model since it gives us a little more time to savor every single story. Since we known we’re not getting any others on the other side, we just want to have this cast around as long as we can. (Plus, it gives us more time to sit around and discuss it — who doesn’t want that at the end of the day here?)

