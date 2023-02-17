1923 season 1 finale spoilers: Will every loose end be tied up?

The 1923 season 1 finale is currently set to arrive on Paramount+ a week from Sunday — of course, there is a lot of big stuff ahead! Within the final two episodes there are a lot of stories that need to be resolved, whether it be threats at the ranch, Spencer and Alex’s journey to Montana, and what’s ahead for Elizabeth as she prepares to welcome a new addition to her family.

So are there going to be cliffhangers? Will your jaw be on the ground by the end of it all? Let’s just say that there are some reasons to think that.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle Randolph (who plays Elizabeth) had the following to say about the final two episodes of the season:

Thank goodness we have a season two. (Laughs.) I’m happy about it, and I think everyone else will be as well. There’s a lot of loose ends to tie up.

While this isn’t a direct indicator that there are going to be cliffhangers that leave us screaming at the TV, it is certainly something that we’re left wondering about. If the end of Yellowstone season 3 wasn’t a direct indication, Taylor Sheridan has zero issue coming up with huge endings that leave us scratching our heads as to what the future could hold.

Our prediction right now is that Spencer and Alex could turn up at the ranch right at the end of the finale … and also right when everyone around them needs the two of them the most. There are a lot of really capable people there in between Jacob, Cara, and everyone else, but there are some forces they are up against right now that are so much bigger than any one individual person. These are things that are difficult for just about any person to contend with.

