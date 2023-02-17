Ginny & Georgia season 3: More renewal, premiere date hopes

Are we getting close to a time where some Ginny & Georgia season 3 news is going to be revealed over at Netflix? At this point, it certainly feels that way!

After all, let’s start off here with the following: A reminder that the second season did seem to perform rather well in terms of early viewership at the streaming service, an impressive feat when you consider the amount of time that it was off the air. It would have been easy for the show to just be buried, but it wasn’t. Viewers came back, and the season 2 finale absolutely opened up the possibility for more. Now, it’s mostly just a matter of figuring out when the show will be back in action.

If there is any bold premiere date prediction to make right now, it goes a little something like this: We could see it in mid-to-late 2024. That is, of course, provided that we get the renewal over the next month or two. If Netflix really wants the show back, why wait longer than that? We’re not at this point right now where all major productions are hampered by the global health crisis. There is no fundamental reason for things to be drawn out here for some extended period of time. Also, given that there are a lot of younger cast members with this show, it’d be rather ridiculous to force everyone to wait forever.

Provided the renewal comes fairly soon, then we can cross our fingers and hope for the best when it comes to production — namely, that we get something on this over the weeks and months ahead. Filming start dates are often one of the most important factors when you think about when a show is coming back…

When do you think we are going to see some sort of firm Ginny & Georgia season 3 news get announced?

