Snowfall season 6 teaser: How far will Teddy go?

With the premiere of Snowfall season 6 right around the corner, it’s pretty easy to be excited and/or nervous about what’s next. We tend to think that is especially the case when you are talking about a character like Teddy, who at this point has to be the story’s central adversary.

What the writers have done a great job at over the course of the series’ run is putting so much nuance into a lot of these characters, and Teddy is a prime example of that. This is a man who claims to represent the United States government and yet, he has harmed more American lives than just about anyone. He views the world through a distinct layer of tunnel vision, one that has convinced him that the most important thing he can do is to fund the war. He’s doing this at the expense of lives back home and nothing is going to deter him. In his mind, he’s sacrificed so much already in pursuit of it.

At the start of season 6, Teddy will have stripped away much of what Franklin Saint once had. His money is gone, and now we could be seeing that character try to enact vengeance in whatever way he possibly can. We know that it won’t come easy, especially as Teddy is going to be hyper-aware of what is going on around him much of the time.

So what could cause this situation to be all the more complicated? At the moment, the answer to that feels pretty darn simple: The presence of Louie in Teddy’s world. She’s selling product now and Franklin’s going to have to contend with both her and Jerome at some point. It’s all a matter of waiting for that to happen…

