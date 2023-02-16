Walker: Independence season 1 episode 12: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared for Walker: Independence season 1 episode 12 over on The CW, let’s just say there is a lot to be excited for!

So where do we start? Well, we suppose a great place is by noting that this is the penultimate episode of the story for now. Ironically, “How We Got Here” is somewhat of an origin story. You’d think we would get that earlier on as opposed to right before the season 1 finale, but the reason for this specific timing could be all the more clear as time goes by. This could be a pretty unique way to set the stage for what lies ahead, and these origins are going to be told in a rather unique manner.

To get a few more specifics now all about the future, we suggest that you check out the full Walker: Independence season 1 episode 12 synopsis below:

SANCTUARY – Through a series of letters Gus (Philemon Chambers) writes to his late wife, the origin stories of Abby (Kat McNamara), Hoyt (Matt Barr), Kate (Katie Findlay), Kai (Lawrence Kao), Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), and Tom (Greg Hovanessian) are revealed along with the role each played in each other’s destiny. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Nicki Renna and directed by Sheelin Choksey (#112). Original airdate 2/23/2023.

There are two different reasons why the stakes are even higher here than they would otherwise be. First and foremost, you have the fact that there is no formal season 2 renewal at present — then, you’ve also got The CW not ordering any additional episodes beyond the initial 13. We should note that this is not a death sentence by any means, as the network didn’t order more installments of any of their first-year shows. However, it is a stark reminder that if you want to see a season 2 down the road, it’s important to watch live! That is the only way to better ensure that the show has its best chance.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker: Independence season 1 episode 12 on The CW?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates down the road. (Photo: The CW.)

