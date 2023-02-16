The Last of Us season 1 episode 6: The Tommy questions

As we get ourselves prepared for The Last of Us season 1 episode 6 on HBO this weekend, there are obviously reasons for excitement. How can there not be, given some of what we know at the moment?

The first thing to note here is a loss of innocence and further humanity for Ellie in the wake of what’s transpired. We tend to think that the death of Sam and Henry will loom large in her mind, as it is another reminder of how cruel this world could be. For most of the series, we’ve seen her work to try and allow Joel to open up and showcase more of himself. Now, the tables could be somewhat turned.

Those of you who saw the promo for episode 6 may be aware already that the return of Gabriel Luna is right around the corner. The actor’s character of Tommy is obviously important to Joel, and what we’re most curious about in this episode is seeing what he thinks about Joel’s transformation this season and his current set of priorities. We hope that he realizes that one of the healthiest things for Pedro Pascal’s character right now is a sort of purpose. We don’t think it’s just going to be smooth sailing for him moving forward by any means, but this could be a chance to learn more about Joel and Tommy both and have a few minutes of a respite … before, of course, the chaos begins agian.

One of the things that The Last of Us has done a great job of showing all season is that the clickers aren’t the only threat. There are also ongoing battles with FEDRA, the Fireflies, and other factions like what we saw with Kathleen. What Tommy knows about some of these out west could be essential to all of their survival.

