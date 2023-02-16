Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the epic premiere today, doesn’t it make sense to want a Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 2 air date? We more than think so, especially when you consider just what sort of great content we could be poised to get here in the relatively near future.

First and foremost, though, let’s start off with this: A reminder that we’re going to be getting a true celebration of Jean-Luc throughout this final batch of episodes. It was created with love from the start, and over the course of the story there will be callbacks, cameos, and so much more. This is effectively an opportunity to really bring this story full-circle and without any major spoilers, we hope that there is an opportunity to do that.

We don’t think it even needs to be said at this point, but the folks behind-the-scenes with this show most likely understand fully how much this character means to people. We don’t think even for a second that they are going to take that audience and their passion for granted.

As for when the next new episode of Star Trek: Picard will air, episode 2 will be present on Paramount+ next week. The streaming service has never done a full binge model with this show, and they are not doing some hybrid like we see sometimes with Prime Video or Hulu. They want viewers to truly savor this particular story, even if that means that we have to wait a full week between every episode. Sure, that could be a test of everyone’s patience, but given how long we waited to see Picard again in the first place on this show, we tend to feel like it’s going to be fine at the end of the day.

The most important thing is that we’ve got two more months of fantastic stories ahead. Let’s just hope you are ready…

What do you most want to see moving into Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 2 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates ahead all about the series. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







