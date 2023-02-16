The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Shocking Zach twist ahead

As so many of you know already, The Bachelor episode 5 is coming to ABC on Monday night, and it does seem as though something big is coming. What that is remains a little bit of a mystery, though there are some clues.

If you watched the promo for episode 5 on Monday, then you saw Zach Shallcross in a slightly different environment than what we’ve seen so far in the season. It seems like he’s giving a confessional over Zoom or something else without professional cameras present. The easy conclusion to jump to is that he records a positive test and has to isolate from everyone for a little while, which could through production for a loop. He’s obviously fine since he’s been a part of press for the season, but if you read the full The Bachelor episode 5 synopsis below, you’d think that him potentially catching the virus is the most shocking thing that’s ever happened:

After their time in the Bahamas, Zach and the remaining women head to London for another week of adventure in the name of love! First up, a date fit for a queen when one lucky woman gets the complete royal treatment with guest appearances from stylist Rachel Fanconi and Royal Butler Grant Harrold, and a performance from UB40. Later, a group date intended to take Zach and the women across the city goes awry when a mysterious knock at the door leads to Bachelor history being changed forever. With the journey ahead now unclear, Zach is tasked with difficult decisions in unforeseen circumstances where anything can happen, on “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, FEB. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Do we think that a potential positive test creates some challenges? Without a doubt, but we don’t necessarily think it throws the whole season into some sort of chaos. More than likely, Zach already knows his top contenders at this point. It’s hard to know how much this would change his perception on what he wants.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

