Ghosts season 2 episode 16 return date at CBS: ‘Isaac’s Book’

Are you curious to learn a Ghosts season 2 episode 16 return date over at CBS? If so, it’s pretty hard to blame you right now! There’s a real case to be made to getting more episodes just from a momentum standpoint … but that’s also not how network TV often works.

Instead, the situation at present is as follows: There is no installment next week. We are closing out February with a repeat but luckily, you will see the series return on Thursday, March 2. This is going to be a story titled “Isaac’s Book” that will feature a lot of big content tied to the character. Also, you’ll have a notable guest star and then also Thor showing Flower that he is evolving as a human. What’s not to like at the moment?

To get a few more details now all about the future, check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Isaac’s Book” – Sam struggles to keep Isaac’s spirits up after she hits a wall trying to publish a biography about him. Also, Trevor and Hetty conspire to keep their relationship hidden and Thor tries to prove to Flower that he can control his anger, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Actor, comedian, D.J. and internet personality Flula Borg guest stars as Soren, the husband of a former journalism schoolmate of Sam’s.

Remember that even when this episode is over, there is a good bit more Ghosts given that season 2 has a larger episode order than season 1. However, this is also probably not the last hiatus we’re going to have to endure this season. Because of college basketball, there could potentially be another hiatus coming in the not-too-distant future, and we would advise you to be prepared for that in advance here.

