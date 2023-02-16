Chicago Fire season 11 episode 13: Is Carver leaving?

Following the events of Chicago Fire season 11 episode 13 tonight, isn’t it fair to say that things are going to get complicated for Carver? It feels as though it’s more and more possible that the character could be leaving Firehouse 51, especially when you think about his recent behavior. Having family around seemed to shake him up tonight, but that was before he lashed out at Stella near the end of the episode.

Heck, in the promo for next week, it was made ever clearer that Stella’s developing some trust issues again with the guy. Severide’s also given her all the support she needs if she wants to get him transferred out, but is that really going to be what happens here?

At the moment, let’s just say that this situation is more than a little bit messy, since there may be some reasons why Carver is acting as he is. One of the bigger theories floating around is that he has feelings for Kidd, knows that it’s wrong, and is trying to push her away.

Another thing to consider here is simply that Carver’s not used to feeling that close to anyone and as a result of this, a default instinct is just to self-destruct. He may assume somewhere within him that things are going to end badly and he’d rather be the one responsible for the ending. That way, he doesn’t get as hurt. This is an interesting arc here, mostly because this franchise hasn’t quite had someone like Carver over the years. He clearly can be good at his job, and the problems he’s dealing with seem to be much more mental in nature. They also are not ones that are easy to resolve.

After all, remember this: Based on what we’ve seen from this guy already, opening up and discussing his feelings is not his strong suit.

