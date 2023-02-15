Chicago Fire season 11 episode 14 spoilers: Violet’s big challenge

Want to know a little more about Chicago Fire season 11 episode 14? Next week’s episode is titled “Run Like Hell,” and we’re wondering in advance if this is tied somehow into what’s going on with Violet.

What sort of challenge is the character facing? Well, let’s just say that someone who could turn up with an interest in her that may not exactly be welcomed. For a few more details, go ahead and check out the Chicago Fire season 11 episode 14 synopsis below:

02/22/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : An annoying floater takes a romantic interest in Violet. Ritter catches a local politician in a compromising position. Mouch and Severide help Trudy with an arson investigation.

The fact that Severide is mentioned here should serve as a reminder that he’s not away from the show just yet … but that is going to be coming at some point. We know that Taylor Kinney has a leave of absence coming and of course, that will not be an altogether easy thing for us fans to get through. (The most important thing, though, is that he’s okay and has however long he needs away from the show.)

We’re in the thick of the season of Chicago Fire in general and the advantage that comes with that is pretty simple: There are a number of interesting paths the story could be taking. Don’t be shocked if there are a few major forks in the road for characters, or if a new sense of danger pops up for more than just one episode. This show IS a drama and by virtue of that, the goal is always going to be to challenge everyone as often as possible. We just hope they’ll be able to make it out of these issues still in one piece.

