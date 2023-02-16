Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 15: Velasco & the truth

Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 15, you will see a story titled “King of the Moon” — and safe to say, it’s a big one.

What’s really going on with Velasco? That’s been a big question for most of the past month, thanks largely to that recording. If he’s really guilty of murder or some other sort of unspeakable crime, it goes without saying that his career is over and he’ll be heading behind bars. Yet, we do think there’s probably more to this story than meets the eye, and that is something that we could have a better chance to see throughout.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 15 synopsis below:

02/23/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A man with dementia confesses to murder, but Benson and Carisi believe there’s more to the case. When rumors swirl around the squadroom, Fin presses Velasco for the truth. Directed by Mariska Hargitay. TV-14

With Hargitay working as a director behind the scenes here, you can virtually be assured that this is going to be an awesome episode with a lot of huge stuff from start to finish. There’s also potential for a lot of emotional stuff, and we like to see the detectives thrown off their typical A-game whenever possible. For the cast, these challenges are always interesting.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that there is some uncertainty in the immediate future here, as well — nothing has been confirmed when it comes to the schedule in the immediate future! That is absolutely something on our mind as we get into this episode, with the same going for the show’s season 25 future. Of course we’re optimistic, but we’ve also learned over the years never to take anything for granted.

