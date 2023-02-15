A Million Little Things season 5 episode 3 spoilers: A last hurrah?

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 3 is going to be coming to ABC next week, and this is a story that is all about setting the stage.

We do think that throughout the first half of this final season in particular, one thing is going to be a major goal for the writers: Trying to set the stage for the future of several main characters. This means finding a way to ensure that they get in the best spot either personally or professionally. For Maggie and Gary, this means becoming parents while at the same time also taking care of their health. Meanwhile, for Eddie this may mean focusing on his education and his career. Everyone will be thinking about specific paths as they work to figure out the best overall versions of themselves. Just remember here that this is not always an easy thing to figure out!

If you do want to get some more information now all about the future, just go ahead and check out the full A Million Little Things season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

The ladies treat Maggie to one last hurrah before the baby’s arrival, and the guys attend a Bruins game for the last time. Meanwhile, Eddie toys with the idea of going back to college and Rome anxiously awaits news about his father.

We don’t know how many of these stories will be resolved in this episode, and honestly, resolution is not exactly the point here. If we were the folks working on the show behind the scenes, we’d emphasize instead doing everything possible to ensure that we just stay invested in each specific character. Each one of their endgames should be satisfying both individually and all together. Also, nothing will likely be tied together until the very end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

