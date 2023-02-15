Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Longer episodes ahead?

As we do get ourselves prepared for a Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix, one of the things we’ve heard about is that it’s the most epic season yet. What does that mean? There are a few different possibilities.

Take, for starters, the potential that we’ve got to see the biggest fight scenes yet. Or, the highest stakes with Johnny and Daniel’s kids competing at an international level. Even though Terry Silver may have been thwarted at the end of season 5, we have a hard time thinking that Cobra Kai as an institution is completely gone forever, especially with John Kreese getting out of prison. How he’s able to instruct as a wanted man, however, remains to be seen.

With all of the characters, plus the fact that this is the final season, is there a chance for some longer episodes? This would certainly meet that “epic” criteria, and allow for the show to really dive head-first into everything that it needs to. We especially wouldn’t be shocked if the finale is expanded.

Of course, we should note that by “longer,” we mean that it’s possible for some episodes to be an extra five or ten minutes in length. This has never been a show that took the Stranger Things approach to storytelling and we don’t think that we’re going to see them go down this road here, either.

What matters more than the length of episodes, in the end, is the quality of a lot of the content … and we do tend to think that this will be the emphasis here above all else. If the stories are larger and grander in scope, it makes sense to go beyond the standard run time. You don’t want to make them longer, however, if you are stuffing them with filler and not actually giving us as much actual story.

Longer episodes could also mean a later premiere date. As of right now, we’re expecting the show back either the end of 2023 or the start of next year. If the stories run super long, it could be a good bit later than that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

