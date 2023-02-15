Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 2/15?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? We know that there has been a hiatus as of late and with that in mind, it is fair to have some questions.

Ultimately, let’s just say that this is where we can come in with a nice helping of good news: All three shows are coming back! You’ll see the entire lineup starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and we know that there will be a lot going on here from start to finish. You’ll see a powerful story for Hank Voight, plus a chance to learn more about Carver and also a storm hit Chicago Med and potentially lead to major jeopardy for a number of the patients.

To get some more insight here all about the future, go ahead and check out the synopses for all three shows below!

Chicago Med season 8 episode 13, “It’s An Ill Wind That Blows Nobody Good” – 02/15/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A brutal storm rocks Chicago. Will encourages Dr. Grace Song to go against her own findings for the benefit of their patient. Hannah rushes to the hospital to help Archer’s pregnant patient. Maggie’s concern for Ben consumes her.

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 13, “The Man of the Moment” – 02/15/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 helps Herrmann put on a school fundraiser. Carver’s troubled brother comes to town. A grateful citizen is determined to thank Brett and Severide for saving his life.

Chicago PD season 10 episode 13, “The Ghost in You” – 02/15/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight and the team help Assistant State’s Attorney Nina Chapman pursue a drug runner who dodged prison years ago after Chapman’s informant mysteriously disappeared. The investigation takes a turn when Voight uncovers a damaging secret from Chapman’s past, threatening the investigation and Chapman’s career.

The other bit of good news that we can go ahead and share here is pretty simple: You’re going to be seeing these shows back next week, as well! There will be another hiatus at some point, but these episodes won’t be on their own metaphorical island.

