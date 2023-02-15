La Brea season 2 episode 11, 12 spoilers: A two-hour event!

Next week on NBC you’re going to see more than just La Brea season 2 episode 11 — episode 12 will be there along with it! There are two hours airing back to back that could give you plenty of romance, but also some more drama and pretty high stakes.

If it wasn’t clear already, things are going to be moving quite quickly on the show moving forward — it seems like there’s no other way for that to happen given what we’re building for. Hopefully there will be some answers within the 10,000 BC world before the end of the season, especially since we’re gearing up for what could be a shortened final chapter here! (Remember that the show was renewed, but for only six episodes at the time of this writing.)

Just in case you want a few more details on the next two installments, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the synopses below. They do a rather nice job of setting the stage…

Season 2 episode 11, “The Wedding” – 02/21/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : When the Clearing and Fort unite to celebrate the union of Ty and Paara, the invitation of a controversial guest threatens to upend the festivities. Lucas offers Veronica an unexpected strategy to unravel her captor’s odd connection to 10,000 BC. TV-PG

Season 2 episode 12, “The Swarm” – 02/21/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Eve and Gavin ally with James to infiltrate the Lazarus Building in hopes of saving Ty and stopping Kiera from destroying their only way home. When a deadly horde awakens beneath the Clearing, Veronica must save Ella before a lethal sting kills her. TV-PG

For those who are wondering it also appears as though we’re going to be getting both episode 13 and episode 14 on February 28, so this schedule is going to continue for at least a little while longer. This abbreviated schedule may allow for the story to feel a little more like an event, which network TV does not always have.

