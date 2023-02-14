Ted Lasso season 3: Does teaser offer season 4 hope?

We know there have been two separate questions brewing for a long time related to Ted Lasso season 3. First, there was the issue of the premiere date. Then, there were questions all about the final season. Is the end here?

It is possible still that the answer to this question is “yes.” However, that was definitely not confirmed by Apple TV+ today. While they were nice enough to confirm that season 3 is coming on Wednesday, March 15, they said nothing about the long-term future. That gives us at least a reason for optimism — or, at the very least cements the fact that the powers-that-be are keeping their options open and are hoping that Jason Sudeikis could come up with another idea down the road. We know that he has always said that this is a three-season story and we have no real reason to not believe him.

If we had to make some sort of big prediction now, it is that the third season of the show will most likely be the final one for at least a good while. We don’t think that Apple TV+ is going to pressure anyone into coming back and doing more, especially with certain cast members moving on and doing other things. Yet, in a few years anything is possible! Everyone involved seems to know just how special this is and because of that, they’re not going to make more for the sake of doing so.

Of course, it’s also a possibility that we get some sort of spin-off down the road — we don’t think that anyone out there is going to rule out the possibility of that happening. Just think about all of the characters who could have their own story told!

(For the record, we’d watch Roy Kent do anything and be thoroughly entertained every step of the way.)

