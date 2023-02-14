The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 16 spoilers: Valentine’s Day

As you get yourselves ready for The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 16 on ABC next week, know there’s a lot to be excited for! Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and in general, we tend to think we’re going to see a story that is full of fun moments with a lot of different characters.

Is it somewhat strange that we’re getting an episode themed around the holiday a week after the fact? Sure, and it makes us wonder whether or not it was originally intended to air this week. Regardless, we love holiday-themed episodes, mostly because it does allow you to chance to have a slightly different perspective on some of the characters from start to finish. We tend to think it’s also especially important for new shows, right as we’re working to really get to know everyone.

Want to know a little more now? Then we suggest that you check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 16 synopsis below:

It’s Valentine’s Day, and love is in the air. The FBI teams up with LAPD to take down a shady Casanova linked to a notorious drug lord. While the rest of the team celebrates with their new loves, Simone connects with someone new.

Hopefully, this won’t be the last holiday-themed episode we get down the road for Niecy Nash and the rest of the cast, even if it’s the last one we at least have for this season! Remember, after all, that there is no guarantee of a season 2 at present … but we are still reasonably hopeful. We tend to think that this show, just like the flagship The Rookie, does really well when it comes to streaming after the fact. Every additional viewer helps, and the folks at ABC have until later this spring to figure this out in some official capacity.

What are you the most excited to see as we head into The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 16 over on ABC?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments!

