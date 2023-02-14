Is The Winchesters new tonight on The CW, season 1 episode 11?

Is The Winchesters new tonight on The CW? We know that we are slowly reaching the end of the road for this season, but are we actually there yet?

Without further ado, we should start off here by revealing what is the oh-so-unfortunate news: We are going to be waiting for at least a little while longer to see what’s next. There is no new installment on the air and for now, the plan seems to be bringing the Supernatural prequel back on Tuesday, February 21 to kick off the home stretch.

Yes, it may sound really strange to say “home stretch” when we are talking about a show just ten episodes into its run right now, but it is the truth. The CW, obviously trying to figure out its future under new leadership, never ordered anything beyond the initial thirteen for The Winchesters. On the other side of the finale, they will probably make a firm decision about the future. After this hiatus, we could see new episodes every week until we’re at the end.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and present something that you can sink your teeth into to a certain extent. Take a look at the full The Winchesters season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

TAKE A BREATH – In the aftermath of the fight with Golem, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Mary (Meg Donnelly) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) are cleaning the clubhouse when they hear a noise from outside. They creep out to investigate and spot a figure but can’t quite make it out until it turns, and they are shocked to see John (Drake Rodger) standing before them, covered in blood. Meanwhile, Carlos and Latika set out in search of something important. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Nicol Desperito (#111). Original Airdate 2/21/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

