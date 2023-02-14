FBI: International season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Kellett’s big story?

If you do want to learn a little bit more all about FBI: International season 2 episode 13, let’s say that we’re right there with you! There is another episode coming in just seven days, so this isn’t another situation where you are forced to deal with some sort of maddening hiatus.

Instead, just sit back, relax, and be excited for what should be a really great episode of the show coming down the road. This is one that you’ll have a chance to see a big personal storyline for Kellett, but then also another high-intensity storyline out of Budapest that could cause the Fly Team to have to work quickly. There is a lot that needs to be resolved here, so go ahead and prepare yourselves for a lot of big stuff down the road!

For a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full FBI: International season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Indefensible” – The Fly Team investigates the death of an American lawyer working out of Budapest after he is killed by a car bomb. Also, Kellett begins to grow close to Hungarian lieutenant Benedek Erdős (Miklós Bányai) as the critical case progresses, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, this episode is going to look to do what most of the franchise does best — give you a case of the week, mixed of course with something a little bit more personal. It does remain to be seen just how long the Kellett story will last — obviously, this is being set up as a potential romance, but will it be something that lingers? There’s at least a chance of that…

