Alaska Daily season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Will Eileen survive?

For those who aren’t aware already, we are finally getting close to seeing Alaska Daily season 1 episode 7 on the air! This installment is coming two weeks from Thursday — originally, the plan was for this story to air later this month, but that was delayed for continuity’s sake.

So what will be front and center for this episode? The answer to that right now feels more or less clear: A struggle to see Eileen survive. Let’s go ahead and make one thing clear: We have a hard time thinking that the producers are writing out Hilary Swank from the show. Odds are, she’s going to find a way to make it out of this hostage crisis. The big question that we have is pretty simple: How in the world it is going to happen.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and check out the full Alaska Daily season 1 episode 7 synopsis:

Logline: The stakes are high when Concerned Citizen targets Eileen at gunpoint and takes her hostage in the newsroom. As the clock ticks, the team races to help before it’s too late. (TV-14, V)

On paper, it does appear as though we’re going to be getting an action-packed side of the show over the course of the hour … and absolutely we are excited to see it! Whatever happens here is almost certainly going to be dovetailing through the rest of the season, and we’ll have to see how that sets up, potentially, something more in the future. Do we want to see a season 2? Sure, and on some level the network probably wants to do the same thing. It’s not often you get a star of Swank’s caliber on a network TV show! Of course, the audience still has to be there, whether it be people watching live or via their DVRs after the fact.

