Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers: A sign of Severide’s absence?

Just in case you weren’t aware already, there will be a stretch of time on Chicago Fire season 11 without Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide. We’ve heard a little bit about this already, with the actor’s exit being tied to personal reasons. The leave of absence is sudden in nature, to the point where there are some scenes that are being re-written to account for the character being gone.

So when is this actually going to happen? We know that there are some questions swirling around this already. The March 1 episode titled “Damage Control” could be where you see some of this start to make an impact, at least per the short SpoilerTV synopsis below:

Kidd, Seager and Carver investigate a fire at the city stables. Kylie clashes with some of the firefighters over changes due to budget cuts. Herrmann struggles to keep it together as Cindy’s condition worsens.

We should note that it’s not altogether strange to see Kelly not mentioned in this at all. Ultimately, this happens with some regularity with a number of different Chicago Fire characters here and there! The part of this that is a little more unusual is the fact that Kidd and Carver are going to be working with Seager, given that this is the sort of story that would typically put Severide front and center with OFI. Since when is that not the case? Of course, there could be another reason for it, but we have to wait and see just what happens here.

Fingers crossed that we do get to see Kinney back before the end of the season; there is no evidence that this exit will be permanent in nature. In the end, though, the most important thing here is that the actor takes however long he needs in order to ensure that everything is okay.

How do you think we’re going to see the Kelly Severide character written out of Chicago Fire?

