Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: Is 2023 a sure thing?

We’re more than a month removed from the premiere of season 3, so what else can we say now about a Jack Ryan season 4 down the road? We don’t think it’s that much of a secret to anyone, but there’s already a demand for more. John Krasinski and the rest of the cast have already filmed the latest batch of episodes, which does make a return at some point this year a little bit more likely.

With all of this being said, should you consider this return 100% a sure thing for 2023? Well, there are a few different things worth getting into here!

First and foremost, let’s start off by noting that in the event, Prime Video can do whatever they want. Even if it makes sense from the outside looking in that we’ll get more of the show this year, that doesn’t mean that they are 100% going to agree. There are a lot of different potential factors that they will weigh, and that includes them potentially opting to make us wait a little while longer to see the final season. They also have a potential spin-off starring Michael Pena that they are toying with behind the scenes, and they could delay season 4 to make it so that there’s less time between one show and the other.

With all of that being said, we’re pretty confident (think at least 95%) that we are going to be seeing the fourth season of Jack Ryan this year. After all, remember that there isn’t any reason to push it later than this, and we tend to think there’s going to be some sort of hole in the schedule at some point.

Our prediction, at least for now, remains that we are going to see the premiere of season 4 at some point in either November or December. This is, after all, the time period that makes sense for all seasons of the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

