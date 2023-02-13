Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Why are we still waiting?

What’s going on when it comes to Virgin River season 5 at Netflix? We know that in terms of production, things are wrapped up! We’re now just in this rather painful spot where we are sitting around and waiting for the episodes to be fully edited and a premiere date can be revealed.

Is this a long wait? Unfortunately yes, and there is no immediate evidence that we’re going to be getting to the other side of it in the super-near future … even if that would be great.

For those wondering why the break between seasons is probably longer than it has to be, it has to do greatly with timing. There’s a good chance that season 5 will be locked-in weeks before Netflix premieres it, but they’re still going to wait for the launch window that makes the most sense to them. They care about viewership and proper timing than just rushing things out immediately. When it comes to announcing a date, they also care to do this at a certain point that makes sense — one that ensures that viewers won’t forget about them over the course of time. They never want to announce a show’s return four or five months before it’s back out of fear that people will just stop thinking about it in the interim.

(Remember, we don’t expect to see season 5 arrive until July, even if it’d be wonderful if there was a chance to get something more before that.)

Because of this, one of the things that we certainly think is going to happen is that certain days are going to come and go where it makes sense for there to be an announcement — and yet, one won’t be made. A great example of this was the Super Bowl last night, a venue where a ton of people were watching. Another, meanwhile, could be Valentine’s Day tomorrow. This is a romantic show, but we don’t think you can count on any specifics being unveiled.

