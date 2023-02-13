NCIS season 20 spoilers: Brian Dietzen on Knight, Palmer future

Tonight you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 14 arrive on CBS, and we know it’s a big one for Brian Dietzen as a co-writer. For the sake of this article, though, let’s talk more about him as an actor!

As so many people out there know at this point, there are some opportunities coming up to see great things from Jimmy Palmer, especially when it comes to his relationship with Jessica Knight. There’s a reason why we’ve rooted for Knight in Shining Palmer as much as we have! They are such a unique couple in that they come from different walks of life and have totally different skill sets — it’s also one that we’re able to watch grow over time, as opposed to it being one in a blink like some other ‘ships we’ve had over the years.

We’ve already seen these characters have some emotional conversations and more could be coming but for now, even Dietzen is unsure as to where they will take certain things! Just take a look at his latest comments via TV Insider on the subject:

To be honest, I’m not sure what they’re going to write next, but I think that whatever’s going on behind the scenes with those two characters, I really love the fact that this show is getting to exhibit and display a healthy relationship between these two characters. I think it was something that was very important for both myself and Katrina Law and they’re really running with it.

So like you said, that very hard conversation that they had to have about Knight’s relationship with Jimmy’s daughter and how difficult it was for Jimmy to cross that final bridge of letting go of his wife, those are real conversations that people have when they lose a loved one, and the amount of respect that that’s being shown to Jimmy and to this relationship by our talented writing staff, by the network and everything, I love it. I think it’s great. And I think that no matter what happens moving forward, it seems like these two are going to be pretty solid. Whatever comes next, I don’t know, but I look forward to more. I love having scenes between those two characters. It’s a highlight for me.

Ultimately, the longevity of NCIS as a show makes it all the easier for the writers to really take their time with this story and nurture it. This is not a relationship that should be rushed, and we’re glad to see that they are not doing that at all. Hopefully, over time there will be some more major milestones hit, but it does not even have to happen this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

