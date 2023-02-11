NCIS season 20 episode 14: ‘Old Wounds’ sneak peeks

Monday night’s NCIS season 20 episode 14 is coming very soon, and this is going to be a pretty personal case for one Alden Parker. Something happens in regards to a case that sends him completely over the edge, but what is it?

This weekend, the CBS show unveiled some sneak peeks for “Old Wounds,” a case that is going to start off in pretty dramatic fashion. While investigating a case, Gary Cole’s character detects something in regards to an opioid crisis that dates back to someone in his past. He’s going to bolt on the team and, beyond that, start to lash out on some of the co-workers. You’ll see a heated side of the character that we don’t often see.

Within this episode, you’re also going to have a chance to meet Parker’s former partner at the FBI, someone who also has connections to this opioid case. Through that, you’ll understand why this investigation means so much to the character. This is going to be an emotional story for a multitude of different reasons, and we just hope that there is a resolution here that gives Parker an element of peace. This is clearly one of those cases that keeps him up at night.

We know that Brian Dietzen is the co-writer for this episode, and we got a sense from “The Helpers” that he loves to spotlight characters. This installment had to be especially fun, largely because there are so many things about Parker that are, frankly, still a mystery. Why not dive in and explore some of these things further here? It’s going to give Alden a better sense of peace, and maybe also build more camaraderie with his team, provided that he can start to open up to some of them.

All of the information above is spotlighted in some new sneak peeks; you can watch them over here.

Related – Check out some other details right now when it comes to this NCIS episode

Is there any one thing you most want to see leading into NCIS season 20 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







