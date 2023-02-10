NCIS season 20 episode 14: More from big Brian Dietzen episode

For those not currently aware NCIS season 20 episode 14 is coming to CBS on Monday, and this one is big on multiple fronts.

So what is there to be excited about behind the scenes? Well, this is another chance to see Brian Dietzen shine as a co-writer. He and Scott Williams have put together “Old Wounds,” an installment that will have a case, but also really amplify some backstory for Alden Parker. We tend to think that this show is best when it is mixing together personal backstories and present-day conflicts, and this could give us both of them. Also, we know from the promos that are out there already that Gary Cole’s character could end up getting benched as a result of the investigation.

The big problem regarding Parker and this case is actually rather simple. Per the synopsis, a “conman from his past turns up as a prime suspect in the murder of a navy officer transporting millions of dollars’ worth of opioids.” If it is determined that the agent is going to be a little too biased during this investigation, kicking him to the metaphorical curb could be viewed as the best overall option. This is something that the character should recognize is always possible with a case like this and from one vantage point, he should even understand. Hasn’t he worked enough cases over the years to know that you can’t be personally invested?

If you head over here, you can get some specifics stills from this episode courtesy of the network. This isn’t Dietzen’s debut as a co-writer on this show, as he previously took on the role for “The Helpers” last season. He knows these characters so well thanks to being on-screen for so many years, and that may help this story have a fairly unique touch.

