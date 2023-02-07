NCIS season 20 episode 14 promo: Is Parker getting benched?

As you get yourselves prepared for NCIS season 20 episode 14 on CBS next week, want to know more about what’s ahead?

Well, the promo that aired last night for “Old Wounds” made one thing particular clear when it comes to a certain Alden Parker: This upcoming case is going to be pretty difficult for him. As for the reason why, let’s just say that he finds himself in a position that he did not expect … one where he ends up getting benched.

So why is this happening? Well, we know that this installment is going to revolve around an opioid trade and as things get further and further along, it may become clear that Parker has some unexpected connections to things. To be specific, some of the people involved could be tied to his past. He may think that he can separate his personal history from his job, but that doesn’t mean that Leon Vance is going to feel the same way! He may have to sit back and let other people take the wheel on this case, and we tend to think that this is not going to be an altogether easy thing to do for him. As a matter of fact, there may be a few moments where it feels more or less impossible.

If nothing else, we’re prepared for this to be a pretty action-packed and character-focused episode, and we do know already that there is a notable co-writer behind the scenes here in Brian Dietzen. After working on a Jimmy spotlight last season in “The Helpers,” he now has a case that is a little more personal to someone else who is a part of the team. The fun thing about writing for Parker is that there is so much to still explore here. He may not be a blank canvas, but he’s relatively new to the team.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

