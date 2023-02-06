NCIS season 20 episode 14: Brian Dietzen co-writes ‘Old Wounds’

Want to learn a little bit more about NCIS season 20 episode 14? There is, after all, a lot to be excited about from top to bottom.

So where should we start off here? Well, let’s go ahead and note that Brian Dietzen is the co-write for this particular installment titled “Old Wounds.” There is a lot to be interested in from start to finish here, especially since this story is going to be a deep-dive into the past for one Alden Parker. (We know that Dietzen’s first co-write was a big Jimmy Palmer episode; it remains to be seen how big of a role he is going to have this time around.)

Want to get a few more details now about this story? Then check out the NCIS season 20 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Old Wounds” – Parker grapples with his emotions when a conman from his past turns up as a prime suspect in the murder of a navy officer transporting millions of dollars’ worth of opioids, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Brian Dietzen co-wrote the episode.

We’re excited in general to see how Parker handles this case, especially since it’s pretty clear that he’s not going to be able to escape his past in Philadelphia. This is the second time this season that we’ve seen a story centered around his past, so who knows? There’s a chance that another surprise or story could surface down the line? There are still a number of big stories moving forward, and we just hope there is room for a few more big surprises in the near future. Let’s go ahead and just cross our fingers here, shall we?

Also, let’s hope for even more Dietzen co-writes moving forward…

