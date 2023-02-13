The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: What are we looking at?

Given that we saw Jennifer Coolidge in a Super Bowl commercial tonight, it makes some sense to wonder about The White Lotus season 3, right? At this point, if you see the actress there’s a good chance you’re reminded immediately of her HBO show.

Of course, there is a certain degree of irony in saying this, given that Coolidge wouldn’t even be in a season 3 — unless she plays a new character. We’re not trying to remind you of what happened to Tanya at the end of season 2, but still.

If you haven’t been following the news cycle as of late in regards to The White Lotus, here is at least some of what is going on. The show HAS been renewed for another batch of episodes, so that isn’t something you have to be altogether concerned about right now. There’s a lot more to look forward to here! We tend to think that behind the scenes, writer/director Mike White is figuring out more of the finer details about the story, including where it will be set. Early clues suggest that we could be heading off to Asia, but we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case. The same goes for the theme, which could end up being religion and/or spirituality.

At the moment, we tend to think that the best-case scenario here is that we see the third season premiere at some point in the spring of 2024, potentially after season of Euphoria comes off the air. Logistically, it’s a little bit hard to imagine it being ready before this unless production gets started FAR earlier than expected — and this is where we remind you that it’s better if everyone involved takes their time.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus, after all, were fantastic — let’s keep that going for a while, shall we?

