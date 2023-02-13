Is AGT: All-Stars new tonight on NBC? The finale schedule

Is AGT: All-Stars new tonight on NBC? Let’s just say that the answer to that question is ultimately a little bit complicated here.

Well, technically here is what we can tell you. There is a new episode tonight, at least in terms of there being some new footage. Yet, that does not mean that there are any new performances. This is going to technically be a recap episode mixed with some new commentary from the judges as well as Terry Crews. Why do this with a show that is so short in the first place? Well, we do think that this is more cost-effective than doing a full semifinal round, which would have been our own preference.

For a little more insight on what’s to come, check out the synopsis for this episode below…

02/13/2023 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Monday) : Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews review the journeys of the top 11 finalists, reflecting on their reactions while looking ahead to the upcoming final performances. TV-PG

So what lies ahead beyond this?

Well, the plan right now is for the finals to begin on February 20, and the results will be announced the following week on the 27th. Once again, this puts us in a spot where we are asking some big-time questions. Most notably, why was this decided on as a good idea? If you condensed the last two episodes to one and gotten rid of the recap, there would have been a chance to do two semifinal shows and we would’ve had a great chance to see multiple acts more than once.

Unfortunately, this is what we’re left with this season, regardless of whether or not we like it.

What do you want to see transpire within the finale of AGT: All-Stars?

Are you sad that there aren’t any new performances tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

