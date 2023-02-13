Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? More on season 20 episode 14

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It may not come as any surprise, but we’re hoping to see season 20 episode 14 very soon. There is, after all, a lot to be excited about here! “Old Wounds” was co-written by none other than cast member Brian Dietzen, and it also happens to be a big-time spotlight on Gary Cole’s character of Alden Parker.

As for what sort of spotlight we’re getting in particular, let’s just say that a lot of it traces back to the character’s past.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and view the full NCIS season 20 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Old Wounds” – Parker grapples with his emotions when a conman from his past turns up as a prime suspect in the murder of a navy officer transporting millions of dollars’ worth of opioids, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Brian Dietzen co-wrote the episode.

We understand perfectly why the writers wanted to focus on this story right now. Just remember this! We’re talking here about a hot-button topic like opioids, and there is also so much still to mine from Parker. For a good while in season 19, the character was still enigmatic. It’s only been recently that we’ve started to see a few of the layers unravel. We know that he’s a great agent, but also has a lot of demons in his past. He wasn’t on the right path and it took a good bit of time to get that corrected.

Obviously, we hope that Dietzen continues to co-write an episode every season if he wants to! This is the second straight year that he’s had the opportunity, with him doing something similar last season with “The Helpers.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

